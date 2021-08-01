Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,469. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

