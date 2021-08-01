Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of CVLG opened at $21.01 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.