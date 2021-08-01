Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,400 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.14 ($20.12).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,401.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.