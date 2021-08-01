Credit Suisse Group Boosts Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target to $40.00

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Driven Brands stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

