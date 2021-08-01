Credit Suisse Group Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $51.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

ALSN opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

