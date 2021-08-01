Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.