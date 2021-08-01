Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $5.59 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00005834 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,329.02 or 1.00104375 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000756 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009586 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

