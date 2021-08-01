Critical Contrast: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -413.37% -32.51% -20.49% Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MeiraGTx and Finch Therapeutics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 112.65%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 122.73%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 39.81 -$57.99 million ($1.54) -9.08 Finch Therapeutics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Finch Therapeutics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

