Crowny (CRWNY) Trading 58.6% Higher Over Last Week

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Crowny has a market cap of $1.78 million and $157,992.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00102676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00137398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,282.46 or 0.99544792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00821774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.