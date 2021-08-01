CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

CRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

CRY opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11. CryoLife has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CryoLife by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in CryoLife by 83.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

