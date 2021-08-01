CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,598. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.09.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

