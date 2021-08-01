CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

