Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 74,218 Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 783.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,218 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Youdao worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $3,037,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.