Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after purchasing an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after purchasing an additional 206,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $633,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,821.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,580,658. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

NARI opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 408.15 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

