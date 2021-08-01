Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 175,018 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175,018 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,019,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,856,000 after acquiring an additional 447,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 449,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

