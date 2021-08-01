Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,230 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,230 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,793. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of DGX opened at $141.80 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.