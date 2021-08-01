Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 982 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 71,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $37.18 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

