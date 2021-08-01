Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

