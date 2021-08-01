Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $232.10. 1,061,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.93 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

