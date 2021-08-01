Cypress Capital Group Has $606,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

