Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.