Cypress Capital Group Sells 194 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,558 shares of company stock worth $11,494,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

