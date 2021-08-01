Cypress Capital Group Sells 245 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $389.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.40. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $394.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

