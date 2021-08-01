CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Truist to Hold

Truist cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CONE. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.86.

CONE stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

