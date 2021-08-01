CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $9.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTMX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,058. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

