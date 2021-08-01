CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.55.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

