CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

