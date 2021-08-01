D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 325,000 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTKU. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,765,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,674,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,773,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,473,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

