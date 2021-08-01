D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,816 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 79.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 69.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 114,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NNN opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

