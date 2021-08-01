D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,070 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,630,000 after purchasing an additional 527,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 931,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

