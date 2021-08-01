D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,998 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.56% of Agenus worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Agenus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 191,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

AGEN opened at $5.18 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

