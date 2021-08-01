D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 22.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 212,995 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Invacare by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invacare by 53.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invacare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the first quarter valued at about $125,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

