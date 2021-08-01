D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 67,961 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 806.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,961 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 477,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.