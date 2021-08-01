D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHL. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after acquiring an additional 210,128 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 153,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 83.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

