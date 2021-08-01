D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Short Interest Update

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,900 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the June 30th total of 477,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of D8 stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. D8 has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in D8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in shares of D8 by 379.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 130,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of D8 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of D8 in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

