DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 28.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after acquiring an additional 975,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 158,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $6,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

