Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.600 EPS.

NYSE:DAN opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

