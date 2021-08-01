Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Trimmed by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.2% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 73,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,091. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

