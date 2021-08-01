David Golub Purchases 4,143 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

