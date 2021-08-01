Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 72,084 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,836 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 72,084 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $119,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

