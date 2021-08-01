DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of DVA opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

