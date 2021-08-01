Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,376 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 50.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, COO John Purpura acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,276.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,850 shares of company stock worth $364,183. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCTH opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

