Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on DROOF shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:DROOF remained flat at $$4.45 during midday trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398. Deliveroo has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

