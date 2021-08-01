Desjardins Boosts Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$85.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $67.62.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

