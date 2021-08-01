Desjardins Comments on CGI Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion.

