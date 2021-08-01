Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.58. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

