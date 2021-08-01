Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. The company has a market cap of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.58. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39.
About Destiny Media Technologies
