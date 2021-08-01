Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.