Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.43.

MSCI opened at $595.96 on Wednesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $601.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $522.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

