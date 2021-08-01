Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $320.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.86.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $213.42 and a one year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

