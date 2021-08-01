Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.69 ($183.17).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €140.75 ($165.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €168.90 ($198.71). The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.